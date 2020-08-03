You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democracy is a privilege

Democracy is a privilege

{{featured_button_text}}

The House of Representatives is controlled by left radicals, an uncooperative body-fomenting hate for a duly elected president. The Senate is keeping the radical left from controlling both Houses of government and crippling the office of the presidency. The next generation choose leaders legalizing pot — spending time watching sports. Citizens in the democrat controlled areas being terrorized by the BLM, are powerless, lacking police protection. BLM paid millions into the reelection coffers of the Democrat party.

If "We the People" lose both houses — any but a radical left president will be unacceptable, eliminating the office presidential power. Biden is incapable of presidential leadership. Who is the puppet? The office of president controls the army. Biden said he would eliminate charter schools — controlling schools, our youth and army. Hitler did it. The Germans and Jews said it would never happen.

All voters — to keep our democracy that we have enjoyed with the protection of the local police — do not send any Democrat party member to our government in Washington in this political climate. It could put control in the party who already had shown disdain for their citizens, and use the army to control any dissident.

Elva Schaper,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Policies need to change
Letters

Policies need to change

Are there any liberal Missoula officials with an iota of common sense? Our taxes increase with no say in how the money’s spent. Needless upgra…

The silence is deafening
Letters

The silence is deafening

Scandal fatigue. I had never heard of it before this current administration was in office and began committing scandal after scandal. Sometime…

Don't succumb to pressure
Letters

Don't succumb to pressure

Local members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are going to businesses and "asking" them to post a Black Lives Matter (BL…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News