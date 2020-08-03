Democracy is a privilege

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The House of Representatives is controlled by left radicals, an uncooperative body-fomenting hate for a duly elected president. The Senate is keeping the radical left from controlling both Houses of government and crippling the office of the presidency. The next generation choose leaders legalizing pot — spending time watching sports. Citizens in the democrat controlled areas being terrorized by the BLM, are powerless, lacking police protection. BLM paid millions into the reelection coffers of the Democrat party.

If "We the People" lose both houses — any but a radical left president will be unacceptable, eliminating the office presidential power. Biden is incapable of presidential leadership. Who is the puppet? The office of president controls the army. Biden said he would eliminate charter schools — controlling schools, our youth and army. Hitler did it. The Germans and Jews said it would never happen.

All voters — to keep our democracy that we have enjoyed with the protection of the local police — do not send any Democrat party member to our government in Washington in this political climate. It could put control in the party who already had shown disdain for their citizens, and use the army to control any dissident.

Elva Schaper,

Missoula

