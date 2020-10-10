 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democracy is a suicidal form of government

Democracy is a suicidal form of government

{{featured_button_text}}

Pay close attention. Sometimes what you don't see, read or hear may be just as important as what you do. In reading a few political advertisements for various candidates I noticed a word missing. That word: Democrat. Now why would a candidate refuse to reveal his/her political party? Most folks understand that the Democrat party is not for smaller government, lower taxes, legal immigration or 2nd amendment rights. Of course, if these people are elected, they will vote the party line. That is why it is so important to vote according to party. If you are a societal asset, a taxpayer, you will vote for one party. If you are a societal parasite, a welfare cheat, you will vote for the other party.

But then, in the end, democracy (mob rule) is a suicidal form of government.

Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.

Frank Novotny,

Victor

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Who are Trump's supporters?
Letters

Who are Trump's supporters?

Although Donald Trump's approval rating is 13 points lower than his 2016 election numbers, he still leads Joe Biden by seven points in Montana…

Cannabis is destructive
Letters

Cannabis is destructive

Montana voters, please join me in sending a strong message that we do not wish to be Washington, Colorado or Oregon. VOTE AGAINST MONTANA I-19…

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News