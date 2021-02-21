Democracy left in fragile state

Insurrection Protection:

We’re living in a time of great uncertainty.

The cracks are spreading wide in our democracy.

Manipulated truths, facts without the proof,

Can we live together beneath a leaking roof?

Incited by the cries of oft-repeated lies

of an orange, inflamed madman once called Drump,

They came crashing at the door, marched across the floor,

Angry mobs of children on a romp.

Democracy; hypocrisy; patriotic idiocracy.

They tore down walls that house us all,

Waving flags of the Confederacy.

The evidence was clear but some pretended not to hear.

Forty three acquittals did they find.

What will be the cost to justice and its loss

When our elected leaders lose their minds?

Democracy; hypocrisy; patriotic idiocracy.

Zombie mob mentality,