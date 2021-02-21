 Skip to main content
Democracy left in fragile state

Democracy left in fragile state

Insurrection Protection:

We’re living in a time of great uncertainty.

The cracks are spreading wide in our democracy.

Manipulated truths, facts without the proof,

Can we live together beneath a leaking roof?

Incited by the cries of oft-repeated lies

of an orange, inflamed madman once called Drump,

They came crashing at the door, marched across the floor,

Angry mobs of children on a romp.

Democracy; hypocrisy; patriotic idiocracy.

They tore down walls that house us all,

Waving flags of the Confederacy.

The evidence was clear but some pretended not to hear.

Forty three acquittals did they find.

What will be the cost to justice and its loss

When our elected leaders lose their minds?

Democracy; hypocrisy; patriotic idiocracy.

Zombie mob mentality,

Fast approaching anarchy.

Democracy for you and me ain’t quite as stable as it should be,

A sinking ship of state on stormy seas.

Ask whose pockets have been lined

with special interest cash and wine.

Ask yourself if we are really free.

And consequence be damned, he opened up a dam,

Left a hole inside our country’s soul.

How is it we explain to those without a brain

All he ever wanted was control?

Bob Wohlsen,

Missoula

