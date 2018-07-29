Well, it is an election year and we are getting close to fair time, so the Democrats are putting lipstick on the pig again and calling it a new and improved socialist pig!
The Democratic Party, in its newest disinformation campaign, is hoping the Montana voters have short memories and do not remember World War I and World War II. The USSR, or Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, the communists and the National Socialist Party, or the Nazis, brought about wars and revolutions.
The far left of the Democratic Party is taking a hard turn toward socialism because they are devoid of ideas and their only platform is to bash President Trump, allege Russian collusion, repeal tax cuts and open our borders to millions of illegal aliens. Is it no wonder socialism sounds so good to these socialists?
These progressive socialists need to take a trip to Venezuela, where socialism is really taking off. Venezuela has 14,000 to 15,000 percent inflation this year and mass marches in the streets, and oh yes, if you protest they fire real bullets, not rubber bullets.
Remember, socialism is the best idea anyone ever came up with — until you run out of everyone else’s money.
Barry Hartman,
Missoula