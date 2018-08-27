Democratic Socialism is just another name for communism. Their beliefs come straight out of Marx and Lenin. The government runs everything, the economy, businesses, regulations, free education, free health care. There are no private profits or personal ownership. The other name for Russia is the USSR of Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
The far left of the Democratic Party are calling themselves Democratic Socialists and there is nothing democratic about socialism/communism. All freedom is lost to the government and the government runs and owns everything in the end.
America better wake up!
This is what our founding fathers warned us of. Why do you think there are so many refugees coming from these other countries? America is one of a few countries that are still free. Socialism sounds great until you run out of everyone else's money.
Kay Hartman,
Missoula