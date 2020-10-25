 Skip to main content
Democrats care about future generations

I am a Montana native, a Vietnam-era veteran, independent business owner and a lifelong Democrat. Although a supporter of many Democratic candidates, I have often listened to well-meaning Republican candidates who recognized the value in a balanced government working for the benefit of all Montanans.

Today, the Republican Party is dominated by people who deny the value of government, who insult public service yet now want to be in charge. I refuse to accept insults to the government and country I served by those who say veterans are losers, public servants are greedy and dishonest, the poor are lazy and minorities are worthless.

I will vote for Democrats this year not because they are perfect but because they care about all of us and will guard and secure the lives of my children, grandchildren and future generations.

Steve Harrington,

Seeley Lake

