I have noticed recently that hate-filled political debates and editorials against President Trump often throw Jesus into the equation in order to help make a point. Not a bad idea.
Let’s assume for a minute that Jesus left his heavenly environs and came back to earth, not as lord and savior, but as president of the United States. How would that turn out? Well, it all depends.
If Jesus were a Democrat, he would be master and king of the universe. He could do no wrong. Everything would be perfect. Our borders would continue to let the whole world come in, at will, and once again our great nation would be praiseworthy and moral. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer would be rejoicing, singing, dancing in the streets.
If Jesus were a Republican, however, he would first be investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for Russian collusion some 2,000 years ago, called every disgusting name in the book, tried for treason for talking to Satan, set up for impeachment, then dragged through the mud, thrown on the cross, spit upon and finally crucified. Again. Compliments of the Democratic Party. God help us all.
Marshall Cromwell,
Missoula