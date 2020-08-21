 Skip to main content
Democrats do not fix anything

We can't afford to put Bullock in the Senate. You may think he's doing a good job for Montana (I don't), but that in no way translates to what happens in the Senate. He'll be a junior senator that was recruited by the Democrats to be another vote for their drastic policies. He said he wouldn't run for the job, after a failed presidential campaign, but he caved in the face of the Democrat party. One has to wonder why. Many people that voted for Trump also voted for Tester in the last election believing Tester would do what was right for Montana. He said he would work with the Republicans for the benefit of Montana and proceeded to vote in lockstep with the Democrats at every opportunity. There will likely be another Supreme Court pick after this election cycle that will determine the future of our country for decades to come. We witnessed what happened to Kavanaugh, how destructive the Democrats were in their thirst for power, and Bullock will be another tool in their toolbox. The problem is, they don't fix anything.

Laurie Jones,

Missoula

