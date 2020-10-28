Democrats doing what they have blamed Trump of doing

Regarding Cindy Garthwait's letter on Oct. 26: As we were reading Cindy's letter to the editor, we were sure that she was referring to Joe Biden, the new Democrats, and the mainstream media. Sadly, everything for which they have been blaming Donald Trump, they have been doing to Donald Trump for the last four years. Typically, it has been our experience that people who accuse others of all the things Cindy listed, are actually the ones who themselves are doing those things, and so, they naturally assume that is what everyone does. Sadly, Cindy has bought into those lies perpetuated upon her by the media. And we would hope she would open herself up to the truth.