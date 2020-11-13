 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrats funded by outside money

Democrats funded by outside money

{{featured_button_text}}

Re: K. Gervais, Nov. 9, online-only letter: Dark money? A record amount of Pelosi-Schumer money came into Montana to support multiple Democratic candidates, who all lost resoundingly.

Recount. 55,000-vote margin.

Record of violence? A majority of Montanans have obviously forgiven Greg Gianforte’s indiscretion.

Never fear, "Pork Barrel" Jon Tester will be cranking out re-election ads shortly, also powered by out-of-state money.

And Jim Gray (Nov. 10 guest column), 250,000 does not compute to “half a million.” But 328,000-plus is an obvious message to the elitists obstructing Montana, and to the national Democratic Party.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Christianity is dead
Letters

Christianity is dead

Well readers, the latest poll results confirm my past letters! Yes Christianity is DEAD in the once great USA. Over 50% of the voters, legal a…

We need to save Montana
Letters

We need to save Montana

Gov. Steve Bullock and Mike Cooney have worked so hard and expanded health care for Montanans. Both have protected our public lands from outsi…

Ballots can be manipulated
Letters

Ballots can be manipulated

Dino Rossi (R) ran for governor in Washington in 2004. After several recounts by the Democrats for Christine Gregoire, Rossi lost by 129 ballo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News