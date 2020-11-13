Democrats funded by outside money

Re: K. Gervais, Nov. 9, online-only letter: Dark money? A record amount of Pelosi-Schumer money came into Montana to support multiple Democratic candidates, who all lost resoundingly.

Recount. 55,000-vote margin.

Record of violence? A majority of Montanans have obviously forgiven Greg Gianforte’s indiscretion.

Never fear, "Pork Barrel" Jon Tester will be cranking out re-election ads shortly, also powered by out-of-state money.

And Jim Gray (Nov. 10 guest column), 250,000 does not compute to “half a million.” But 328,000-plus is an obvious message to the elitists obstructing Montana, and to the national Democratic Party.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

