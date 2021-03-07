 Skip to main content
Democrats' goal to lock in power

Migrants are surging across our southern border. Joe Biden stopped construction of the border wall and reinstituted Barack Obama's dangerous catch-and-release policy.

Most of the migrants are coming for our jobs and the free benefits offered by Biden. Some are caught and arrested by our Border Patrol. The others are disbursing across mainstream America and we have no way of knowing who they are, where they came from or if they are infected with COVID-19. The floodgates are now open to Mexican drug cartels, vicious MS-13 gang members and human traffickers.

Biden is forging ahead to destroy the Second Amendment, the ability of law-abiding Americans to defend themselves. Per the Democrat playbook: first, create the crisis; then, never let a good crisis go to waste.

Biden ran as a uniter, but his policies are divisive. He's not being pulled to the left by Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and "The Squad." He is, and always has been, a Socialist Democrat.

The "For the People Act" will override Montana's voting laws. It will allow ballot harvesting, create automatic voter registration and eliminate voter I.D. requirements. The Democrats' goal is to ensure they will remain in power for the foreseeable future.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula

