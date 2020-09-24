 Skip to main content
Democrats have better plans and policies

Trump worshipers remind one of a high-school girl infatuated with a "bad boy." A few years later she struggles alone to raise her kids and complete her education, thinking she should have checked out that decent, hard-working guy who liked her, or pursued her dreams on her own without that dud who lied when he said he loved her.

Trump lovers vote against themselves. It would be nice if they only hurt themselves.

Evidently Trump lovers want people with pre-existing conditions unable to get insurance; they like dirty air and dirty water; they like giving their tax money to corporations and the rich, they love listening to Hannity's, and others' ignorant rants, fear-mongernig, and conspiracy theories, setting aside their own common sense; they do not want justice and equality for all; and they love being conned into chanting "Lock her up," and such, at Trump entertainment rallies.

No president can fix everything. This is not heaven. It is a complicated, hard, world, but THIS YEAR, 2020, the Democrats have the far better plans and policies, and the far better candidates who actually care and will try for the betterment of the vast majority of Americans including for the Trump lovers.

Linda Aronson,

Darby

