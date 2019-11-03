Hell yes I am going to vote for Bernie Sanders! He is going to give me free medical, free dental, free housing. B.S. is going to buy me a new car — free, free, free. Meals on Wheels will pull up to my door free-times a day — but wait; if you order right now you can get a second dose of B.S. free.
And last, but not least, a free education. But wait — B.S. is going to do all my thinking for me so I won’t need an education.
The Democrats have spent the last three and one-half years doing nothing, and I mean nothing, but badmouthing our great president. Now that they have proven that we don’t need them, we can give their wages and the money we won’t be spending on education to the starving children of the world.
You have free articles remaining.
My name is Larry Dillree, and I approve this message.
Larry Dillree,
Ovando