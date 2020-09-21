Democrats' hypocrisy

Thank you to Beth Wilson for once again exposing the hypocrisy of herself and the Democrat party so eloquently in her latest diatribe in the Sept. 15, Missoulian. She says we need to save the environment “for our children.” And to do that we need to vote for Democrats and demonize Republicans. Meanwhile, back in reality land, her beloved Democrat Party is killing millions of children and destroying traditional families through their abortion and “women’s health” initiatives. The party is also backing the burning and destruction of businesses across the nation in “peaceful protest” called for by a Democrat party-supported Marxist organization. In fact, the Democrats and the rioters hate you, want to destroy your livelihood, and take what you have. How are these actions and policies of the Democrat Party “good for the children” or good for anyone or anything? Common sense says they are not.