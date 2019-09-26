I enjoy a good laugh and that’s why I love the Democrats. Joe Biden's son Hunter dated his brothers widow, got busted for having crack paraphernalia in his car, got kicked out of the Navy for doing cocaine and a company he worked for came under investigation for corruption in the Ukraine. His daddy got him a position on the board of a Ukrainian company that paid him $50,000 per month with no experience, but they make it all about Donald Trump. My sides hurt.
Chris Jones,
Missoula