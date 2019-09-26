{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

I enjoy a good laugh and that’s why I love the Democrats. Joe Biden's son Hunter dated his brothers widow, got busted for having crack paraphernalia in his car, got kicked out of the Navy for doing cocaine and a company he worked for came under investigation for corruption in the Ukraine. His daddy got him a position on the board of a Ukrainian company that paid him $50,000 per month with no experience, but they make it all about Donald Trump. My sides hurt.

Chris Jones,

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Missoula

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
2
0
0
0

Tags