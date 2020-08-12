Democrats must vote to save lives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you are reading this in Flathead County, you undoubtedly are a smart, educated person who chooses to read the truth about politics in this Missoulian newspaper and on its Opinion page, rather than the censored news and opinion pages in the local newspapers offered here in Flathead County: Daily Inter Lake; Whitefish Pilot; Hungry Horse News; Bigfork Eagle or Flathead Beacon. Congratulations on your choice. Each of you who buy and read this will ensure that the Missoulian continues to distribute their newspaper here and we locals can get the truth.

Mostly Democrats will read this, as Republicans only want to read about their beloved cult hero Donald Trump and always dismiss his lies and insanity. Our country is in big trouble but the GOP marches on with the untruth and risks all of our lives, in both parties.

My personal friends are among the best and brightest Montana has to offer but they are dismayed and stymied as to how to fight these GOP lies and restore Montana and our country to its former self. Democrats must get out the vote. No stay-at-home complacency!