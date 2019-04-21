If you’re a gun owner, hunter or target enthusiast and still a Democrat, you’d better think again about who to support.
Your Dem congressmen and -women proposed a bill that will put you in jail after a big fine if you loan your hunting rifle to a friend or your brother. Why? You forgot to do a background check on them.
Dems want personal responsibility to be a thing of the past. The liberal craziness and obstructionism in Congress has to stop.
President Trump’s proposed wall will cost less than the Obamacare website, and by the way, that contract went to a Canadian company who were friends of Michelle Obama's. Think it’s a manufactured crisis? Ask the relatives of the thousands murdered by illegal aliens, or of the tens of thousands raped or of the hundred-thousand-plus violent crimes.
Even you hardcore Missoula libs had better think this next election over.
Larry Martin,
Clinton