If you are an old-fashioned blue dog Democrat and observing what is going on in your party today, you might want to wake up and smell the coffee, as Ann Landers used to say! Your party has been hijacked by radical socialists whose platform is to turn America into socialist Venezuela, where citizens have no food or running water and live in fear of roaming gangs, with no guns to defend themselves. If lucky, they dine from the back of garbage trucks since runaway inflation has destroyed their economy.
The Democratic Party is still angry and confused that Hillary Clinton lost the election. Clinton was a horrible candidate who ran a pay-to-play operation under the name of the Clinton Foundation and collected hundreds of millions of dollars while she was secretary of state. Clinton also sold 20 percent of America's uranium to the Russians — called Uranium One — and thought she was above the law in her use of an illegal server, which was hacked by up to six foreign nations. Clinton then spent $10 million of the Democratic National Committee's money to produce the phony Steele dossier as an insurance policy to undermine President Trump in case he was elected.
Barry Hartman,
Missoula