Democrats' solutions are better alternative

Everyone sins. Forgiveness is in Jesus, who said, "Love your neighbor."

Every Democratic candidate wants universal health care. Donald Trump wants to repeal Obamacare.

Republicans gave permanent tax breaks to corporations. Ours are not permanent. The help we give the poor is nothing compared to the social welfare we give to corporations.

Democrats want debt relief and free schools. Republicans want unaffordable charter schools.

Many women will get abortions no matter the law. Will Republicans put them in prison?

Trump is dismantling and politicizing American institutions like the Justice and Intelligence departments. Trump trashes all fact-based media. Trump is vindictive and only thinks personally, not environmentally, nor long-term. Trump openly fires knowledgeable, decent, patriotic people and hires people loyal not to America, but to himself.

I watched the impeachment hearings. What Trump and Fox News reported was not what I had seen. Trump lies often and repeatedly. Russia is on social media. We must not fawn at the feet of a would-be dictator. Trump is serious about more than two terms.