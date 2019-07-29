I wonder how many times the Democrats have to be humiliated and made to look like fools before they face the reality that they have been lied to by Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama? Liars always risk having to face the truth.
July 24 made the Demos the laughing stock of the nation. Would it have been nice to spend half as much helping the nation? For two and half years, the Democratic Party has done nothing for the nation but waste time and money on a vendetta. The party of hate and retaliation.
Jay Pidgeon,
Tarkio