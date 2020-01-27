To continue with my profound political analysis, I would like to revisit on these pages the issue of teeth.
A longtime friend how dwells in Connecticut tells me:
“Here in Connecticut, every summer they have a weekend in Hartford: Free dental. The lines are a mile long. But they get care. Bet not as good as regular dentists. But it works.”
Now unless one remains in a political stew when long cooking keeps gumming true, we all must face the facts of teeth, jaw, tongue.
We like to eat. We enjoy chewing. And why should any of us stand in line for life’s basic crunches?
When Thomas Paine wrote “Common Sense” and the “Rights of Man,” the highest in society and the lowest shared one birthright no matter their station: to a man or a woman, anyone over 40 had lousy teeth.
I give you George Washington, acclaimed hero and possessor of false teeth every bit as terrible in performance as any common man might chew with.
But now a new dawn! By voting Democratic we can soar.
Do you honestly believe Donald Trump will give you chompers?
No. only the Democrats can and will. Vote your jaw.
Ed Chaberek,
Superior