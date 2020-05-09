Democrats would impose transgender ideology

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One year ago, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed the Equality Act. It’s the LGBT lobby’s chief legislative goal because it writes transgender ideology into federal law.

If signed into law, the act would add “gender identity” as a protected class under federal civil rights law. “Gender identity” means a biological male who “identifies” as a female is a female even in the absence of any sex “reassignment” surgery.

The act would require all schools and businesses to open their women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, showers and sports teams to males who “identify” as females.

The act would require small business owners, such as florists, bakers, photographers, to violate their sincerely held religious beliefs about marriage, sexuality and gender.

The act would require employers to pay for sex “reassignment” procedures in their health insurance plans and require hospitals and doctors to perform them. It would also normalize hormonal and surgical interventions for gender dysphoric children as well as indoctrination on transgender ideology in schools.