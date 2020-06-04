Demonstrations are collections of individuals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Garret Morrill alleged in his letter on June 4 that peaceful protesters actually are violent rioters. That is oxymoronic. He said that these demonstrations provide cover for criminals.

Is the darkness of night to blame for the crimes that are committed during that cover? What would you recommend people do when they see such egregious police brutality? Should we stand quietly and idly by?

People are individuals and they express themselves as such. That is the nature of demonstrations where people are required to show up one by one. I am not responsible for anyone else’s choices.

However, I will agree that the two forms of protest are connected, as everything is. The peaceful protesters provide a shield of sorts for other human beings, the violent looters, to express complete outrage. They are just communicating their despair in a different manner.

Tami Williams,

Missoula

