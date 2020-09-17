× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Re: Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin's article in the Missoulian, Aug. 27, page A2.

Jacob Blake failed to respond to the police request to cease and desist ("leave off," to discontinue) his effort to go into his car and reach a knife in the door pocket of his car.

The police had been called to the home following a request regarding a family dispute. Weapons could have been a gun.

The authors of the article (Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin) described the national protests are peaceful. Ha! What a joke. Looting, destroying private property, beating people beyond belief, murdering many. Taking their livelihood, destroying cities, while their Democrat mayors and governors sit by and do nothing.

These demonstrators are not peaceful. Their intent is to destroy our economy and our lives.

Get a grip, people, wise up before it is too late.

To the left, liberal-leaning Missoulian newspaper: Let us see a newspaper that at least some of the time tells the truth. If you can still recognize the truth. Personally, I don't think you can.