In October when President Trump pulled troops out of Syria, he was shamed and labeled a coward for “abandoning allies” and “supporting ISIS.” Senate candidate Wilmot Collins called Trump “feckless” and accused him of bringing ISIS back to life.
Now he strategically takes out one Iranian general responsible for the lives of over 600 American service members and thousands more innocents, and he is accused of being a “warmonger.” Where is the principle — aside from "Donald Trump bad"?
Democrats eagerly dismiss Barack Obama’s murder of American teenagers by drone, giving guns to Mexican cartels which were later used to murder American border patrol agents and giving Iran $1.3 billion in extortion money to fund more terror. From leaks of classified information by Hillary Clinton and James Comey to collusion between the Democratic National Committee to screw over Bernie Sanders, why are all these OK but Trump is Satan?
Only self-righteous ideology and blind loyalty can explain Democrats’ permanent apoplexy towards Trump, combined with unconditional forgiveness towards their own leaders’ misdeeds. History is unkind to those who foam at the mouth pursuing power with no regard to their own actions or principles.
Timothy Adams,
Milltown