Dems disrespectful of President Trump

I'm writing to wake up Democrats, if possible.

After our president gave an overwhelmingly good State of the Union speech, several unprecedented things happened. Democrats got up and left before the president, which is not protocol. The Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, tore her copy of President Trump's speech in half, then tossed it on the desk as if it was trash.

In all my years, and I'm 88 years old, I have never seen such disrespect for the president of the United States. I was appalled at the action of the Democrats and especially Pelosi. Such disrespect should not be allowed in our society. We may not like the president, but we should respect the office he holds.

Trump was acquitted of the impeachment scam that the Democrats had cooked up. It is obvious to anyone who has witnessed the impeachment process that the Democrats are just trying to get rid of Trump because they lost the 2016 presidential election.

Such disrespect should cause every one of those Democrats to be voted out of office. It's time for the people of this country to come to their senses.

The Democrats are all socialists, and this is not good for this country.

Norm Jackson,

Hamilton

