Bitterroot resident and Donald Trump fan William Hanna wrote (letter, July 21), "The majority of the press and freedom of the press today is little more than the propaganda wing of the Democratic Party."
Hanna ends, "I realize you will not print this." Missoulian Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen printed his letter.
For two years, I also had letters and columns printed regularly. Last October I was told my columns were sub-standard. A climate friend contacted Christensen, questioning this judgment. Christensen explained I was expert enough, but I used other's words, which readers found "tiresome." After re-submitting several letters and numerous columns attempting journalistic redress, nothing changed.
Although assured that I hadn't been, I felt censored. My climate writings were well-researched and truthful. What's exponentially more "tiresome" than being stifled is climate change denial. Denier ignorance is costing children hope for a livable future, existence itself for many other species. In this fast-approaching future, we won't worry about the regulation of group homes for children, we'll worry about whether we can breathe air, drink water, or grow and eat food.
As the climate song says, "wake up, wise up, do it now!" Strike for the climate on Friday, Sept. 20!
Beth Taylor Wilson,
Missoula