City of Missoula land use planning and zoning (updated in 2017) steers growth in Missoula to supply needed housing while providing the quality of life that makes Missoula a desirable place to live.
The 57-acre alfalfa field west of Hellgate Meadows and the 4100 Condos south of Pleasant View, east of Flynn Lane and north of Mullan Road, are planned and zoned to be a mix of small-lot single family homes, accessory dwelling units, townhomes, small apartment buildings and small businesses.
A developer has asked the city to allow much denser development. It will increase the developer’s profit, but not be compatible with adjacent homes and will further clog already overloaded streets. It will also set a precedent for other developers to demand the city allow them to build whatever they wish despite zoning.
There are plenty of large apartment developments in this area already — about 950 units. Working and middle-class people who intend to stay in Missoula would rather live in homes they can afford to buy.
Please, City Council members, keep in mind that number of units is not the measure of decent workforce housing. Do not approve this zoning and land use designation change.
Kathleen Snodgrass,
Missoula