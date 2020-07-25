Deploy psychological solutions, rather than physical force

Deploy psychological solutions, rather than physical force

These are critical times. We need solutions. We need national leadership of the type that inspires "we the people" to act in ways that advance our democratic form of government.

There is a segment of our population that is energized by very actively destructive behavior. Presently, they are taking advantage of peaceful protest marches. They infiltrate those marches and do serious physical damage to structures and engage in battles with law enforcement.

These "low in numbers" but "high in purpose" people thrive on the chaos they create. Donald Trump's words and actions preach this same theme over and over.

The only answer to all this, as I see it, is going to have to come from other than meeting physical force with physical force. It requires psychological rather than physical solutions. This includes all forms of education. We need active and helpful social action groups. We need to be involved, personally, in whatever way or ways seem appropriate for each of us. We need all our media outlets cooperating in this effort.

With national attention to this 'advocating for change' movement, we Americans can act wisely. We certainly have the collective creative ability to do so. Working together we will accomplish this sensible national and international healing necessity. Let's get on with it, I say.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

