Here are a couple things you might not know about the leaking coal ash ponds outside Colstrip.
The ash ponds store 27 million tons of coal ash, the plant owners pump 1 million gallons a day to keep a groundwater plume from spreading out, and, although the ponds have been leaking for 40 years, the state Department of Environmental Quality has never made the owners fix this.
When did we ever expect corporations to take care of our land and water by themselves? Isn’t it DEQ’s duty to make sure things are done right in the first place?
The state DEQ exists to protect taxpayers from funding another Butte, or Libby, or Zortman-Landusky. We are watching another Superfund story unfold in real time. One that our children will pay to fund.
You have free articles remaining.
I believe the DEQ has dragged its feet on this issue for four decades too long. It’s time to stand up and use the authority we as citizens of Montana pay the DEQ to exercise. Come up with a permanent solution and require the owners dig a new, lined storage pond to store the ash in long-term.
A public comment period ends Dec 16. Please submit comments to: Sara Edinberg, deqcolstrip@mt.gov (email) or P.O. Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620-0901.
Janet McMillan,
Greenough