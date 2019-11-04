I have before me the Missoulian article of Saturday, Oct. 26, page A-7, entitled, "Poll: Most Americans oppose reparations For slavery."
I should think that they would. The African-Americans who were enslaved, and who were freed in 1865, are now gone and beyond benefiting from any "reparations." If any apologies or payments were to be paid, it would be due to those persons, not to their descendants who never felt the lash or the confinement of slavery.
And why should the federal government — you remember, the institution that was responsible for the "Emancipation Proclamation" — or the individuals descended from those who fought in the "Civil War" for the freedom of the enslaved, owe an apology or financial atonement to those whom they helped? If anyone should apologize or pay, it should be those who enslaved (who also are now dead and gone), not the entire nation as a whole and, to be fair about it, their descendants shouldn't have to pay for what they did, either.
You have free articles remaining.
If any penalties are assessed they should be required of the ones who actually did the damage, not anyone else, and they should be paid to those who, indeed, suffered the loss.
Larry Roland,
Missoula