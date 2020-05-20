Deschamps has earned respect

Deschamps has earned respect

{{featured_button_text}}

As a long time resident of Sanders County, I was disappointed, disgusted and embarrassed by Jennifer Fielder's negative comments against Will Deschamps in the Missoulian's May 10 Voter Guide.

I've known Deschamps for decades and have a lot of respect for him (along with the Deschamps name). It is extremely unprofessional for a candidate to resort to childish name-calling (“not very bright” and “not to be trusted.”) Perhaps she had a lapse of memory and was thinking about herself?

I'm going to vote the Republican ballot in the primary dlection so I can check Will Deschamps' name for Public Service Commissioner, and I ask others to do the same.

Bill Meadows,

Trout Creek

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News