Deschamps has earned respect

As a long time resident of Sanders County, I was disappointed, disgusted and embarrassed by Jennifer Fielder's negative comments against Will Deschamps in the Missoulian's May 10 Voter Guide .

I've known Deschamps for decades and have a lot of respect for him (along with the Deschamps name). It is extremely unprofessional for a candidate to resort to childish name-calling (“not very bright” and “not to be trusted.”) Perhaps she had a lapse of memory and was thinking about herself?