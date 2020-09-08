 Skip to main content
Description doesn't fit real Democrats

Dale Hanson, I don’t know what alternative universe you live in where Democrats “revere pedophiles, sex traffickers and the rape of teenage girls,” as you accused in your recent letter (Aug. 25) to the Missoulian. And that they support “rioting, vandalism, thieves and murderers.” Do you actually believe that?

In the real world where I live, Democrats are kind, considerate, unselfish, intelligent and honest. They are doctors, nurses, attorneys, teachers, scientists, college students, construction workers, grocery clerks and secretaries. The outrageous description you give Democrats does not apply to any of them. Perhaps you should find a different source for your information.

You can certainly vote for Donald Trump for president if you like, as long as you don’t mind having a president who is unkind, immature, narcissistic, dishonest, a proficient liar and a bully who likes to make up childish names for his perceived enemies. And on his watch, we’ve lost over 185,000 people, mothers and fathers, grandmas and grandpas, sons and daughters, to COVID-19. 185,000 Americans have died. But who’s counting? Certainly not Donald Trump.

Bonnie Farrington,

Darby

