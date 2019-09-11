I’ve never heard of Derek Hockenbrough nor his brewery, Otherworld Brewery and Blending, but after reading the "Brewhaha" (Sept. 7) directed at him, I’m racing to his defense.
Principal Matt Driessen, how embarrassing. Who would want to send their kid to DeSmet School? Your vile temperament, misguided attack of a young entrepreneur and lack of emotional intelligence are terrible examples for your students. An educator and role model should be promoting partnerships with your neighbors, not picking fights. Where’s the open-mindedness and collaboration? Hockenbrough wants to enrich your students with storytelling and agriculture, but all you could do was shake your head, throw a tantrum and blame him for your woes.
I’m guessing you’ve never actually been to a small, locally owned Missoula brewery. Their taprooms aren’t for “abusive” people; they’re for community gatherings, to catch up with old pals or see local musicians.
Psst, they’re even super kid friendly: Imagine Nation’s sandbox. Highlander’s dedicated kids’ corner. And guess who the community just voted Missoula’s Best Family-Friendly Restaurant? Conflux — a brewery.
You have free articles remaining.
Derek Hockenbrough, welcome to Missoula! Don’t let this one bad cherry spoil the batch.
Principal Driessen, find a friend and go grab a pint; you clearly need something to take your edge off.
Brian Lambrecht,
Missoula