An Associated Press story (Oct. 24) relates that ever-increasing purple sea urchins — linked to climate change — are destroying the vast kelp forests off northern California and Oregon.
As fire drastically impair the carbon sequestration of a forest, the sea urchins are reducing the kelp carbon capture. Kelp, which grows up to 18 inches a day, has been estimated to sequester 20 times the carbon dioxide as terrestrial forests. About 11% carbon of the plant ends up captured in deep waters.
From a 2018 study of northeastern U.S. forests, the rate varies from 1,760 to 9,860 pounds carbon dioxide per acre per year. Using a value of 2,800 as an average established deciduous forest, kelp may sequester 20 times this, or 56,000 pounds per acre per year.
A recent study based on the Irish Coast kelp predicts 634 million tonnes of carbon dioxide is annually captured worldwide by kelp. Dividing this number by 7.7 billion (world population) represents about 181 pounds carbon dioxide captured per person per year.
You have free articles remaining.
There would be some sequestration from the bodies of the sea urchin, but it would be much less than for kelp.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula