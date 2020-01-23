Condos, condos everywhere and not an affordable place to live. Unprecedented maldevelopment is destroying much of Missoula's charm. Encouraging unlimited growth is a malignancy that ends with the termination of the host. Required reading for Missoula city officials and the real estate hustlers who control them should be “The Goose That Laid the Golden Egg.”
City climate action plans are disingenuous unless consumption and growth are brought under control. As long as the world’s economy is dominated by American consumer capitalism, the earth’s ecological systems will continue their rapid disintegration.
American consumer capitalism and global militarism are the most destructive forces ever unleashed by a nation. America’s darkest, dangerous days lay ahead; what's left when they are over, an uninhabitable hellhole or a living planet?
Bill Bakeberg,
Milltown