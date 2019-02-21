I can hardly believe the articles I am reading in the Feb. 15 paper. Our current Legislature is remarking about how new rules may help to eliminate the abuse that has taken place in the child treatment centers across our state.
I continually hear how we are in need of less government in our lives. This attitude is exactly what has allowed this problem to exist, not only in our state but across the nation. Yes, we do need limits on government, however, these limits must not create areas in society where this type of activity can survive. To think that this type of activity could continue for years in our state is disgraceful to a point of criminally contributing.
I realize that we in Montana like to believe that we need little if no big brother telling us what we can do and what we can't do. This mentality, however, is not realistic in today's world — if for no other reason then the above problem. We as a society have got to develop a system of government that leaves no room for this type of activity.
John Johnson,
Philipsburg