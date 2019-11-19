Wait a minute — does the name Cole Bergquist ring a crooked bell with anyone other than me? Wait another minute — is this the same Cole Bergquist who, in 2017, was placed on probation by the Montana Board of Realty and had two final orders issued against in two separate complaints filed with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry?
Missoula, you are burying your head deeper and deeper in the sand. Aren't you choking yet?
Cole Bergquist wants to eradicate more Missoula history to build an unaffordable, to most Missoulians, 48-unit condo complex and a 75-space underground parking garage. This is the same guy who, as of Oct. 26, was still on probation with the Board of Realtors. As fast as he probably travels between Missoula and Laguna Beach, California, he sure didn't waste any time getting his real estate paws on another demolishing deal.
Who cares if he was a quarterback for the Grizzlies and uses that time to wiggle his way into Missoula real estate? Unfortunately, too many Grizzlies have been able to get away with too much over the years. Who is going to stop No. 14 from getting away with anything else?
Susan Turmell,
Sugarloaf, California