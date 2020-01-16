The proposed high-density development project requested for Fourth Street seems to be another case of worthless zoning.
The area is zoned for some development, just not at the density the developer wants. It seems that to change zoning, all the developer has to do is ask, make a sob-story about making enough money, and the city will change the zoning to accommodate the developer, at the expense of the well-being of the neighbors.
I would propose a change to the process: to change zoning density, or use, the developer must submit approval from the majority of neighbors in the area who support the zoning change. That would require the developer to meet with residents and make any adjustments to their plan, get OK from the neighbors, then request a zoning change.
Yes, that is contrary to the way things are done. However, it would be more workable and satisfying to the neighbors, those who will be impacted by the development. It would also reduce the need for numerous zoning change requests, and reduce the blood pressure of all of us worrying about unacceptable development next door.
Lorena Hillis,
Missoula