Dictator damaging environment, health

When one man and his spineless followers can get rid of or stop anyone from speaking out against him, that is a dictatorship, not a monarchy, because even monarchs care about their citizens.

We have a dictator who says, "I can do anything I want to." The damage that has been done to our laws, our environment, our health care, has put our country's health and security at risk.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He took off protections from our rivers, streams, lakes and drinking water. No longer will you know if you are drinking or bathing in clean water or toxic chemicals. By the way, the oil companies are invested heavily in bottled water.

This man's close ties to dictators and adversaries of the U.S. is so dangerous. He has given the wink to Bashar al-Assad, President Erdogan of Turkey and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is helping pay Trump's way to damage our democracy and prevent free elections. Remember, Putin kills reporters or people who oppose him. We could easily be under his rule if we don't remove the organized crime we have at the top.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0