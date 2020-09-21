Dictator vs bobble-head

The story about mail-in-voting in Montana's 53 counties. (There are 56 counties in Montana.) IF mail-in-voting is, “the way to go” why haven't we gone down this road a long time ago? Let me put this in perspective that maybe Montanans can better understand.

If we could order alcohol through the mail by signing a form, the bars compare our signature with what they have on file, then mail us back our rum and coke.

Finally, Jean says that we are lucky to have such a caring governor … It wasn't until Senator Chuck Schumer, senator from New York, came sneaking into Montana and met with Bullock under the cloak of darkness; that almost the next day, Bullock announced that he would be running for the U.S. Senate. And, that he would be taking Montana's values back with him; that he would not just be another Washington, D.C., bureaucrat. However, we seem to be batting 100%; sending legislators back to Washington only to become a Bobble-head to Senator Schumer.