Dictator vs bobble-head

Responding to Jean Murphy's letter that recently appeared in the Missoulian.

The story about mail-in-voting in Montana's 53 counties. (There are 56 counties in Montana.) IF mail-in-voting is, “the way to go” why haven't we gone down this road a long time ago? Let me put this in perspective that maybe Montanans can better understand.

If we could order alcohol through the mail by signing a form, the bars compare our signature with what they have on file, then mail us back our rum and coke.

We have made it easier to obtain something fraudulently by eliminating the person to person contact.

Finally, Jean says that we are lucky to have such a caring governor … It wasn't until Senator Chuck Schumer, senator from New York, came sneaking into Montana and met with Bullock under the cloak of darkness; that almost the next day, Bullock announced that he would be running for the U.S. Senate. And, that he would be taking Montana's values back with him; that he would not just be another Washington, D.C., bureaucrat. However, we seem to be batting 100%; sending legislators back to Washington only to become a Bobble-head to Senator Schumer.

Will Stubsten,

Missoula

