Did current leaders study Spanish flu?

I truly enjoyed reading the article by Kim Briggeman (March 25 edition) about how the 1918 Spanish flu bug affected Montana and the United States, especially referring to those past October 1918 editions of the Missoulian. An Oct. 4 Missoulian editorial begged our citizens to "watch out."

Many of the state's cases were reported of the soldiers based in Fort Missoula. Even then they advised the public what to do and what not to do. Our leaders asked the citizens to spray their bathrooms, don't sneeze in public, don't spit in public places, avoid kissing and wear a gas mask when leaving your home.

I am just wondering if our current government and medical leaders looked back to that 1918 epidemic. If they had possibly we would see less cases and less deaths, as we are seeing those numbers increase daily.

David Mirisch,

Superior

