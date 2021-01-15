 Skip to main content
Did Republicans really steal election?

Thanks to the Missoulian for putting Ashley Nerbovig's great article on the front page Jan. 10 about the spreading of false information by state Sen. Manzella and Montana House Majority Leader Tschida. They both should be ashamed of themselves!

Their words contributed to the disgraceful insurrection that took place at our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6. They should apologize to Montanans for their untruthful remarks.

As for newly sworn-in Representative Rosendale, who broke his oath to defend the Constitution by "objecting" to the proven outcome of the Nov. 3 election, he should resign now!

Senator Daines wisely withdrew his support for the same "objections," but he's still culpable, having signed on to the letter of objections. He could repair some the damage by voting for impeachment of the president.

Have any of you considered the fact that you all won in the same election you claim was fraudulent? It's possible, by your reasoning, that you didn't. Perhaps you "stole" the election from your Democrat opponents! There should be an investigation and an audit, plus a few court cases to prove there wasn't any voter fraud.

Mari von Hoffmann,

Missoula

