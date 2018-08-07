I saw in the Sunday, Aug. 5, paper that the statue of Robert E. Lee was vandalized. I realize that is of no interest to the vast majority of us in Montana, but Robert E. Lee rates very high in my estimation. I happen to be reading a book, “Team of Rivals,” by Doris Goodwin, a story of Abraham Lincoln's cabinet and the Civil War.
In that book I read that Gen. Lee was offered the command of the Union forces. Lee was a graduate of West Point and was superintendent there. Lee commanded the forces that captured John Brown at Harpers Ferry. Lee said he looked upon secession as anarchy, and if he had owned the millions of slaves in the South he would sacrifice them all to the Union. Then he said, "but how can I draw my sword upon Virginia, my home state?"
I guess not many of us ever faced such a hard decision. As for those vandals who vandalized his statue, I wonder how much they knew of that great man. And if they knew, what possessed them?
Fred Collins,
Missoula