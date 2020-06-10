Didn't Floyd deserve his day in court?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just one thing that might be said about George Floyd is that he struggled with substance abuse. It could also be said that he was trying to turn his life around.

Contrast Floyd’s execution for a property crime with the June 9 Missoulian story about the arrest in Florence of Joshua Paniagua, who is alleged to have threatened his mother with a hammer and then barricaded himself in her home, apparently in a drug-induced psychosis. Paniagua also has a history of substance abuse. Yet local police negotiated with him all night until he surrendered peacefully. We can rightly applaud their restraint.

In trying to discredit Black Lives Matter protests, Kevin Lessley (letter. June 8) speculates that Floyd was “likely getting mouthy” during his arrest, and sarcastically labels him a “real saint” to describe his past. "Getting mouthy" is way too close to “uppity negro” for comfort.

I am trying to understand if Lessley truly means that Floyd deserved to die. I am also wondering if Lessley would agree that Paniagua deserves his day in court. What is the difference except that Floyd was black?

Steven Allison-Bunnell,

Missoula

