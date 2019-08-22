After reading the guest column of Marty Essen’s (Aug. 15), I was shocked. The last time I saw him he was sure trappers would destroy the world.
Now there is a world of difference in a lie and our sacred Ten Commandments. “Thou shalt not bear false witness.” Bearing false witness is telling a lie to harm someone. After I crossed out the lies in the column there was nothing left to read.
Our Lord did not give us the Ten Commandments as suggestions. They were given to us so we would lead a righteous life and love our fellow man. So were the 11,000 lies President Trump told lies or were they false witnesses?
I close with this: “Those among you who don’t lie cast the first stone.”
Mike Dey,
Missoula