Difference between Trump administration, dictatorship?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Attorney General (and Supreme Court justice wannabee) Bill "Bootlicker" Barr has determined that Russian asset Donald Trump could shoot a random person on Fifth Avenue in New York City and could not be prosecuted or even investigated.

It would make no difference if the random person were Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders or any other potential Democratic challenger. Presumably, he could also shoot liberal members of the Supreme Court and quickly nominate more conservative (corrupt) justices to replace them, knowing that "Moscow Mitch" McConnell and the rest of the Russian assets in the Senate would immediately approve his nominees.

Can somebody remind me what checks and balances means, and what is the difference between this administration and a brutal, lawless dictatorship?

Robert Schultz,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0