I read in the Jan. 14 Missoulian a quote from U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte that most of his constituents tell him that Democrats are responsible for the government shutdown.
A few days ago I tried to leave an email for him on his website, urging him to vote for the gun license law that was being voted on that day in the House. I filled in all requested preliminary address information, but couldn't make the email. After multiple attempts and at different computers/internet sites, I finally called his Helena phone number and gave my input.
I think that Donald Trump is responsible, mostly, for the shutdown, and that he keeps moving the "goalposts," and his advocates cannot be trusted to make deals —only Trump himself can make them and he keeps changing/”clouding up" the deal. The Republican Senate should just pass bills which open up government, with the original $1.6 billion chunk agreed on before for the wall, then debate for more in February, to avoid being partly responsible for shutdown.
Open up government!
And Gianforte, fix your website so your constituents can communicate to you that we don't think Democrats caused this shutdown mess.
Michael O’Lear,
Missoula