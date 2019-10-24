It is extremely difficult to write letters in the present day.
Everything’s up in the air, open for discussion, what to say?
Truth’s in the mind’s eye; belief the common denominator.
Belief comes from cisterns of darkness, eyes on the Originator.
Believe this, friend. Truth abides not in form or fashion,
what this messiah or that lays down becomes bias confirmation.
And white Christian perhaps the furthest afield
quotes/reminds, wields guns to which plowshares must yield.
Truth commoditized, insularity prized, for no use are the ears, the eyes.
The Nazarene, not recognizing. That said in his name; to vomitorium he flies.
It is in the last place dwell I, remain hostage to more disproof, more lies.
One thing sure, by 2050, carbon will out and off this page her apocrypha lies.
Bill Shea,
Missoula