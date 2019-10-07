$80 billion is expected to be collected by U.S. tariffs in 2019. In the first quarter of 2019, tariffs made up around 3.6% of all federal government revenue, compared with just 2.2% in the same quartered of 2018 and 1.8% in 2017. Much of the boost is due to higher tariff rates on Chinese imports, the U.S.’s top trading partner. The U.S. is considering an additional tariff increase from 10% to 25% on Chinese goods.
All of this money is deposited in the general fund of the United States. Eighty billion dollars could pay for a lot of infrastructure improvements, better funded municipal grants, improved mass transit and more. Since it is deposited into the general fund, none of this is assured.
I have contacted all three of my congressional representatives asking that they find a way to direct this money towards the improvement of the general welfare of our American society. I hope others will join me.
You have free articles remaining.
Paul Pacini,
Helena